PM Accuses Congress Party Of Being 'Anti-Farmer'

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the first phase of polling in the country has been in favour of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and termed the response of voters in the first phase of polling as 'enthusiastic.'

Modi at an election campaign in Chikkaballapura town of Karnataka, said the forces have come together to defeat him but he has kept on winning elections after elections owing to blessings of women of the country.



“In a democracy, I present my report card before the people of the country over my rule and seek their blessings (in the ensuing elections). I believe in the entire nation as my family and have not left anything behind in taking the country on a development path,” Modi said addressing the gathering. “Every second for the nation,” he said and stated “24 by 7 for 2047 (when the country celebrates its 100th year of Independence).”



Modi accused the Congress party of adopting an ‘anti-farmer’ attitude and alleged that the Congress party ‘cheated farmers’ for which a classic example has been the Congress ruled Karnataka government where Rs 4,000 financial assistance to farmers has come to halt.



Modi stated that when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power in Karnataka farmers got Rs 10,000 financial assistance a year wherein the Central Government provided Rs 6,000 and the State Government shared another Rs 4,000. But, with the Congress party coming to power in the State, the Rs 4,000 share of the State Government has been stopped.



“I hope voters will punish the Congress party for its attitude?” said the Prime Minister and stated that the Congress party led India National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc has “no leader, no vision and its history has been full of scams.”



Modi assured the voters that free ration distributed for the poor will continue for the next five years and stated that people of the country never imagined free health care and under Ayushman Bharat, free health care for the people among other benefits during his regime.



Earlier, former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda spoke.