PK Promises to Protect Vizag Lands

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has promised to protect lands that were grabbed during the past several years.

Addressing an election meeting here as part of the campaign for alliance candidates on Thursday, Pawan said the alliance partners, if elected to power, would appoint a special commission to deal with the land issues in Visakhapatnam. “I will personally supervise the functioning of the commission,'' he said.

Earlier, addressing a meeting in Palakonda in Parvathipuram Manyam district where Jana Sena candidate Nimmaka Jayakrishna is contesting, Pawan said the three-party alliance would make efforts to get Tricor loans to Adivasi youths in agency areas.

He said the YSRC government ignored the plight of the tribal families by not implementing the much-needed Tricor loans and by setting aside another 13 schemes. Under this scheme, the central government provides 60 per cent project cost and the state government 35 per cent, leaving only 5 per cent for the beneficiary to pay.

Stating that the other top priority of the alliance was agriculture, Pawan said it was unfortunate that the YSRC government could not complete the Left Canal of Thotapalli project which needed no more than `230 crore. “The project cost is just 10 per cent of what the government spent on removing party colours from government buildings.”

Promising to fulfil what all were listed in the manifesto, Pawan Kalyan promised to revive all the schemes of STs and SCs that were shelved by the YSRC government, and implement CPS or an equivalent scheme for the government employees.

He said the alliance would try to resolve the elephant menace destroying crops and threatening human lives by consulting the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

Focus would also be on Uddanam, where the patients were “still suffering due to lack of attention” from the government. He has appealed to the people to vote for Nimmaka Jaykrishna contesting the Assembly polls from palakonda and Kothapalli Geetha as LS nominee of the alliance from Araku Lok Sabha constituency.