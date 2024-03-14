PK Asked JS Leaders To Work in Tandem With TD, BJP

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday called upon his party leaders to work in coordination with TD and BJP, as they are all contesting the election in alliance with the common objective of winning the elections and developing the state.

On the day, Pawan Kalyan had been interacting with Jana Sena party candidates, including Kandula Durgesh from Nidadavole, Pantham Nanaji from Kakinada Rural, Bathula Bala Ramakrishna from Rajanagaram, Lokam Madhavi from Nellimarla and others at the party office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The JS chief explained to party leaders how they must prepare for contesting the polls in a strategic manner. He laid stress on party candidates to remain in touch with party cadre at all times.

Pawan Kalyan wished that 2024 polls will change the fate of Andhra Pradesh.