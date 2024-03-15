PK announces he will contest from Pithapuram assembly seat

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has announced his decision to contest from Pithapuram Assembly constituency during the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the Jana Sena Formation Day celebrations at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, he said, “I have decided to contest from Pithapuram Assembly segment, as it is considered a sacred place due to the birth of Sri Pada Sri Vallabhudu; even though some have suggested that I contest as an MP. I will take a decision on this also soon. I call upon every party activist to work hard to ensure that Jana Sena comes up with a 100 per cent strike rate in all the 21 Assembly segments it is contesting from. I also want people to bless the TD-JS-BJP alliance and help it win the polls.”

The JS chief maintained that their party has withstood all difficulties in its10-year-long journey since its inception. He expressed confidence that they will overcome any situation and win the elections.

“The Jana Sena is waging a war for peace and stability,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for what he said “subjecting people to trouble.” He predicted that such a government will certainly lose power.

The Jana Sena chief charged Jagan Mohan Reddy government with distributing funds to people in the name of welfare schemes. He said extending welfare by borrowing money cannot be considered as welfare, as the people will have to clear the debts raised.

Pawan Kalyan went on to accuse the Chief Minister of knocking away 50 per cent of the funds raised for himself, while spending some money for holding public meetings and for publicity.

The Jana Sena chief sought to predict that Jagan Mohan Reddy will face a fate similar to the President of Sri Lanka.

With regard to sacrificing seats for the sake of forging an alliance with TD and BJP, he declared that he did so for the future of five crore people in the state. Pawan Kalyan said he could understand the anguish among party leaders and supporters, including women. He wished that they could understand the situation and support the party.