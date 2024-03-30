Pithani Balakrishna Quits JS, To Join YSRC

Kakinada: Jana Sena Public Affairs Committee member Pithani Balakrishna has resigned from Jana Sena. He told the reporters at Mummidivaram that he had joined Jana Sena by believing JS chief and film star Pawan Kalyan. He gave him a ticket to the Mummidivaram assembly segment in the 2019 elections, but unfortunately he was defeated. However, he strengthened the party in the constituency. But in alliance, Mummidivaram constituency has been given to Telugu Desam. He appealed to Pawan Kalyan to give Ramachandrapuram constituency ticket as his Settibalija community people are in large numbers there and he would contest any of the constituency. But, Pawan Kalyan could not do justice. Balakrishna said that he would join YSRC and strive hard for the victory of that party.