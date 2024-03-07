Pinarayi Says Congressmen Have Turned into Creatures Who Run after Crumbs

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a dig at the Congressmen saying that they have turned into creatures who run after crumbs.

The chief minister said the BJP is standing with open arms and offering everything. “Money, positions you ask anything and everything is ready. BJP leaders are saying that they are in touch with many other leaders. This simply means that bargaining is taking place. In some cases, prices have already been fixed,” he said.

The chief minister’s statement came in the wake of Congress leader K Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal's entry into the BJP.

“Do you think the person who joined the BJP is the only one to crossover? Now it is KPCC general secretary, earlier it was the IT Cell head of the Congress,” he said referring to Congress veteran leader A K Antony’s son Anil Antony who joined the party a couple of months ago and has now been fielded from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat.

“Nobody can say when a Congressman or a Congresswoman will become part of BJP ranks. The Congressmen have changed to the extent that they can accept the communal politics of the BJP with ease," he said.

Pinarayi said the forthcoming elections are not just a fight against the BJP. It is also a fight against the opportunists who are ready to join the BJP anytime.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the Congress’s credibility has been destroyed. With the Congress leaders ever ready to join the BJP, how will the people of Kerala vote for them? he asked.

Meanwhile, the ruling LDF is gearing up to unleash a state-wide campaign to tell the voters not to vote for the Congress candidates since they can cross over to the BJP any time dishonouring the mandate. “Instead, the people should support the Left leaders who have stood solidly against the BJP and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre,” said Govindan.

The LDF state leadership is scheduled to meet on March 8 to chalk out a detailed plan to expose the ideological bankruptcy of the Congress and its failure to take on the BJP-RSS.