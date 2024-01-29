People Will Throw Out BRS in LS Polls: Yasheshwini

Warangal: Instead of doing good for the people of Telangana, the BRS government had driven the surplus state into debt, alleged Palakurthy MLA M. Yashaswini Reddy on Monday.

Speaking to the media at Palakurthy mandal in Jangaon district, the Congress MLA quipped that the BRS was not holding constituency-wise meetings in the district, but it was conducting ‘consolation meetings’ for losing power in the state.

BRS leaders were attacking the two-month-old Congress government demanding to fulfill its Six guarantees forgetting that the BRS government ruled for 10 years and but failed to fulfil its promises. If they don’t retrain themselves from blaming the government, the people will teach BRS again a fitting lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, she said.

Later, she distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubaraq cheques to the beneficiaries at a programme held in the Palakurthy Mandal Parishad office and inaugurated the new panchayat office building at Wadde Kothapally in Palakurthy constituency.

Promising the implementation of four other guaranteed schemes, Yasheshwini said that the Congress government would soon distribute 10 gm gold along with Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to reduce the financial burden on parents to perform marriages of their daughters.