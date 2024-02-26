People Shattered KCR’s Dream to Make KTR CM, Says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP state president and Union minister for culture and tourism, G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was keen on making his son K.T. Rama Rao the next Chief Minister of the state after winning the 2023 Assembly elections. But, the people of the state were fed up with tainted BRS family rule and thwarted his plan.

Addressing a roadshow at various places in Hyderabad as part of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, Kishan Reddy said the BRS government siphoned off thousands of crores of rupees and grabbed several thousand acres of land in benami names.

He said Chandrashekhar Rao will be confined to his farmhouse after the loss of the BRS in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. “The BRS has lost its grip over the state politics and it won’t make any difference even if they get a single Lok Sabha seat from the state.”

Furthermore, the Union minister said that the Congress government in the state has been following the BRS policies after coming to power. “The presence of the Congress in several states and national politics will fade away and its number in the current Lok Sabha which is 48 (seats) will be reduced to a half.”

“Just like Chandrashekhar Rao getting confined to his farmhouse, people also know that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will go on a year-long foreign trip after his party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls,” Kishan Reddy said.

Speaking about the revamping of the Secunderabad railway station, the Union minister said that 20 per cent of work on modernisation of the railway station, under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already been completed. “The people of the state will get to see the ultra-modern experience at the Secunderabad railway station, shortly. The renovation work of Kachiguda, Nampally and Begumpet railway station, with a project cost of over Rs 800 crore has already started,” the Union minister said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre gives the highest priority to maintaining law and order in the country, as well as strengthening the intelligence network, to put a check on ISI activities. “The country has not witnessed a single bomb blast or terror attack during the two terms of the Modi rule. Hyderabad city had witnessed a series of blasts at Lumbini Park, Gokul Chat, etc. during the Congress rule,” Kishan Reddy pointed out.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP to secure the 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kishan Reddy said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has fulfilled the aspirations and 500-year-old demand of constructing a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya was achieved, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and many other achievements were in the kitty of Modi-government.