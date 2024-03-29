People of Tadi near Vizag’s JN Pharma City to boycott elections

Visakhapatnam: People of Tadi village, whether supporters of ruling YSRC or opposition TD, Jana Sena, CPM or other parties, have decided to boycott the current assembly and Lok Sabha general elections, seeking relocation of their village.

Leaders of all party leaders have jointly given a petition in this regard to Anakapalli district revenue officer (DRO), demanding an unequivocal assurance of relocating the village. They have protested that neither the previous TDP nor current YSRC governments have done anything, despite promising to resolve the issue.

Tadi, situated in Parawada mandal within the limits of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, was once a lush green village known for its abundant vegetables. Its fertile lands used to be nourished by Godavari River waters. They yielded a range of crops, including vegetables like tomatoes, ladies’ fingers, ridge gourds and bottle gourds. These were highly sought after in Visakhapatnam.

Everything changed in 2005, when the state government decided to locate Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC), just 250 metres from Tadi. Arrival of industries altered the landscape, replacing greenery with smokestacks and breath of fresh air with chemical emissions. Black soot became pervasive in the region. Once Tadi-brand vegetables disappeared.

Groundwater became contaminated, affecting drinking water quality. Air became polluted. Villagers fell ill consuming that water. Knee pain plagued many. Respiratory problems became commonplace. Cold nights and rainy days exacerbated pollution. Fear of life loomed following accidents in industries within the pharma city.

Villagers of Tadi village are seeking relocation. They have seen many promises and disappointments over the past 15 years. The previous TD government issued a joint verification order and allotted funds for relocating Tadi. However, the government changed.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pledged to move the village two years ago. But no concrete steps have been taken yet. Villagers are understandably frustrated. Managements of pharma companies and government administration seem indifferent to their plight. Companies talk about their CSR funds for public welfare. Yet, no significant steps have been taken.

Their move to boycott the elections is with hope of highlighting their problem and moving to a safer and better place. Villagers of Tadi have made it clear that unless the district collector gives them an unequivocal assurance about shifting their village, they will be united in boycotting the upcoming general elections.