Ramesh, Tejashwi Target NDA Ahead of Bihar Polls

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more than 160 seats out of 243 in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

The Congress leader said that Shah made this statement, hoping that "Vote Chori plus Vote Revdi will bring about this outcome."

"In education, VC stands for Vice Chancellor. In the world of start-ups, VC stands for Venture Capital. In the military, VC is Vir Chakra. But now we have a new kind of VC that is defining our politics — Vote Chori," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He said that politically most conscious people of Bihar will defeat the BJP's "machinations."

"And the sutradhar has already unveiled the target for VC in Bihar. The Union Home Minister has confidently declared that the NDA will get more than 160 seats out of 243. He is hoping that VC plus VR (Vote Revdi) will bring about this outcome. The politically most conscious people of Bihar will defeat these machinations. It will be the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. And first place the tremor will be felt is in New Delhi," he said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government, calling it a "copycat" administration that lacks vision.

According to him, the RJD has a clear vision for Bihar, while the current government is "visionless."

"We are also eager for answers. There are some serious issues that everyone, including journalists and the public, should be aware of. This government is a copycat, whereas we have a vision; this government is visionless," said Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged corruption in the state's finances. He questioned the current availability of revenue and the Chief Minister's plans to increase the revenue.

"Our question is about corruption. Bihar's total budget in February 2025 was Rs 3,17,000 crores. Additionally, a first supplementary amount of 58,000 crores was allocated in July. The Aasmik Nidhi amount increased to 20,000 crores from 12,000 crores. How much does the Bihar government have? The government had 3,95,000 crores. Out of 395,000 crores, some amount is committed to expenditure, and salaries are not related to any plan; 2 lakh crores of salaries are committed. If ₹1,95,000 crore is left, then there's still funding for the scheme, including the previous one. Many schemes are already underway, which require funding. Tell us how much revenue is available and how the Chief Minister plans to increase the revenue?" questioned Yadav.

The Bihar Assembly election is set to be held later this year. The primary contest is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.