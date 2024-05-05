People in SCB Area Trust Me, Says Sri Ganesh

Hyderabad: Sri Ganesh, Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bypoll, said that two elevated corridor projects that were pending for years under the BRS regime were started within 100 days of the Congress coming to power in the state, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy resolving land acquisition issues to ensure seamless connectivity from Secunderabad to northern Telangana.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle. Sri Ganesh said he had empathy towards the family of former Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha, who died in a road accident, but emotions alone would not develop a constituency. Taking on BRS candidate G. Niveditha, sister of Nanditha, he said that BRS members had protested when she was declared as the candidate.

Excerpts:

Q. How do you rate the 100 days of Congress administration?

Apart from implementing the guarantees promised during the Assembly elections, the Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has brought two new elevated corridors to improve the connectivity between Secunderabad and northern Telangana. While the BRS failed to do it for years, this government did it within 100 days of coming to power.

Q. Five-time MLA G. Sayanna died last year, and his daughter G. Lasya Nanditha died in a road mishap this year. How will these deaths impact the bypoll?

I have empathy towards the Sayanna family for their loss, but emotion will not develop a constituency. When Niveditha was declared as the BRS candidate, her own party members protested against the decision.

The Sayanna family has been representing Secunderabad Cantonment in the Assembly for several years. But this area does not have basic amenities like a good education health infrastructure and water supply.

While the rest of the city pays 7.5 per cent stamp duty for property registration, people in Secunderabad Cantonment pay 11 per cent. Obtaining a building permit is a strenuous task. To date, 40 per cent of people don’t have pattas and the residents pay more property tax compared to others. Is this what the Sayanna family achieved after holding the post of MLA for so many years?

3. You have joined the Congress from the BJP ahead of the polls. How is your rapport with the cadre?

Revolutionary balladeer Gaddar’s daughter G.V. Vennela is the Congress incharge for the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. She is extending her full support. The Congress cadre is working for my victory and also for the victory of the (Malkajgiri) Lok Sabha candidate Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy.

Q. The closure of roads by the Local Military Authority (LMA) has always been a poll issue. How will you address it?

The acquisition of defence land, which seemed to be an impossible task, was completed within 100 days by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The issues related to road closure will be resolved.

Q. What impact will the Lok Sabha election have on your prospects in the bypoll?

People across the country are with the Congress. So the Lok Sabha polls will benefit me. People in Secunderabad Cantonment have seen the work I did for this constituency. I provided education to the poor, health camps, and civic works with my money. I am far ahead in the battle compared to the BRS and the BJP, and more accessible to people compared to the other contestants.

Q. The SCB-GHMC merger is also a poll issue.

Revanth Reddy is keen on the merger of the Secunderabad Cantonment area with GHMC. As soon as I get elected I will speed up the process.