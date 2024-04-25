Hyderabad: Sangita Reddy, the wife of BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, said it was imperative for the voters to choose wisely as the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections would determine the fate of the nation and the prospects of the children.

Speaking at Maheshwaram, Sangita Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was widely recognised as a global leader and would make the country a Vishwaguru. His tenure had seen a remarkable transformation across various sectors, spanning economic development, defence, manufacturing, and diplomacy.

Modi's leadership during the Covid pandemic had garnered praise worldwide, she said. The construction of the Lord Rama temple at Ayodhya after a span of 500 years was a testament to his commitment to cultural and religious heritage. His efforts had lifted 400 million people out of poverty, she said.

“We are highly optimistic of Konda Vishweshwar Reddy securing a resounding victory with a substantial majority. This confidence stems from the remarkable support we are witnessing in favour of the BJP," she said.