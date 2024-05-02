People Are With Congress: Danam

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat Danam Nagender said that millions of people in Telangana have benefitted following the implementation of five out of six guarantees by the Congress government within 100 days of coming to power. They all are eager to ensure the victory of each Congress candidate in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with an overwhelming majority.

Among those accompanying him during his campaign on Wednesday were AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, senior leaders C. Rohin Reddy, Mohd Azharuddin and Feroze Khan.

Nagender campaigned in the Rehmat Nagar and Yousufguda divisions. He appealed to women to support Congress, which was providing them free travel in TSRTC buses while many households were getting subsidised LPG cylinders and free power up to 200 units.