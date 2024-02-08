Pending dues to FP dealers in AP released, compensation to follow

AP state civil supplies minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said that the government released `23. 71 crores to ICDS and Mid-Day Meals Commission which has been pending for 10 years and the government will soon provide compensation to 53 ration dealers who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press meet at Assembly media point, the minister released the cheque for these funds and said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed for the welfare for ration dealers.

Nageswara Rao said after the Jagan government came to power, many reforms were introduced to implement the public distribution system more transparently. He said 9,260 unemployed persons were appointed as Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) operators in the state, an initiative of its kind in the country. Also, 9,260 MDU vehicles have been provided to them with 90 percent subsidy and they are being paid `18,000 per month.

The minister said that in the past, the distribution of poor quality ration goods troubled the public. The Jagan government is providing full quality goods, including Sartex rice in the entire state and further providing dal by purchasing it directly from the farmers. He said that the government was also distributing ragi flour in Uttarandhra while they ragi (finger millet) in Rayalaseema region. Steps are being taken to distribute these products all over the state soon, the minister said.

Nageswara Rao clarified that the government has spent `12,438 crore for the distribution of ration goods in the state. He denied that the news in the media that the government allocated only `1,950 crore is not true. He said that under the Fair Price shops Commission, the central government was giving 70 paise per kg till March 2022 and 90 paise per kg from April 2022, while YSRC government was giving `1 per kg. The minister clarified that the ration dealers have requested the government to increase the commission and a decision will be taken soon after discussing the issue.

Nageswara Rao revealed that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the payment of `50,000 as compensation to 53 FP shopkeepers (dealers) who died during the Covid-19 pandemic and that the compensation will be paid soon. The minister explained that keeping in mind the welfare of the ration dealers, a committee has been formed to set up a welfare fund for FP shop dealers on the lines of Kerala, a committee meeting has already been formed with the dealer. It has been decided to collect `1000 per year from each dealer for the welfare fund, the minister said. Further steps will be taken after receiving approval from the Ration Dealers Association, he added.