Pehla Vote Modiko: BJP reaches out to first-time voters

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s reach out to first-time voters with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his live ‘Namo Navmatdata Sammelan’ address, turned out to be an event of serious magnitude in Telangana with nearly two lakh youth eligible to vote for the first time in the coming Lok Sabha elections from the state, listening in to a televised speech of Modi. Impressing upon the first-time voters on how India will be 25 years hence rests on their shoulders and why they should use their vote to elect a strong and stable government, Modi said when a government with absolute majority is at the helm, it brings stability and the country is able to take big decisions, solve decades old problems and pave the way for a brighter future for the country and its people.

Students and youth numbering around two lakh, gathered at 200 venues across the state in nearly 100 Assembly constituencies of Telangana to listen to Modi. The meetings were attended at different venues also by senior BJP leaders, including state party president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy at the Women’s College in Begumpet. Kishan Reddy said, “India has the largest youth population in the world and special efforts are being made to make all eligible youth to get enrolled as voters. The National Voters’ Day is being celebrated across the country and I call upon all youth to enrol as voters, cast your vote in the elections and help build a strong and prosperous India.” BJYM national treasurer and in-charge for the event for Telangana and Assam, P.M. Sai Prasad, said, “The response from the gatherings was spontaneous, amazing with the youth clearly showing a direct connect with the Prime Minister.” The theme for the BJYM and the BJP’s student’s wing, the ABVP for the gatherings across Telangana was Pehla Vote Modiko (our first vote for Modi), underlining the importance the party places on first-time voters in re-propelling the BJP back to power at the Centre for the third time. “We are very certain from the response at the gatherings that bringing Modi back as Prime Minister is the mood of the nation,” Sai Prasad said.