Peace, law and order collapsed in AP under Jagan: Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that law and order collapsed in the state under the YSRC rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the Praja Galam at the Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district, Naidu said the YSRC government destroyed peace in north Andhra that was always known for tranquillity. Naidu appealed to the people to defeat the YSRC and restore the peace in the region.

Attacking the ruling party, Naidu said Jagan Reddy and his team transformed north AP into a hub for land grab incidents, violence and drugs.

“It is clearly visible how the law and order situation in the region has collapsed. Jagan and his team looted over `40,000 crore from north Andhra region for the past five years,” Naidu said.

Urging the people of Payakaraopeta segment to support the alliance of TD, BJP and Jana Sena for rebuilding the state and ensuring welfare of the SCs, Naidu said five-years of the YSRC rule was a bane for SCs. Jagan did nothing for the Dalits, he said.

He said the lives of SC people became miserable with the “stoppage of 27 welfare schemes and non-implementation of the SC sub-plan.”

He said, “The YSRC government has demolished APTDC’s resorts at Rushikonda in Vizag city and constructed a luxury bungalow at Rushikonda for Jagan Reddy by spending crores of rupees. But, Jagan failed to construct homes for the homeless people in the state. Our government will construct homes for the needy.”

Naidu promised to create employment by setting up industries and rebuilding the state. TD’s assembly candidate for Payakaraopeta seat, Vangalapudi Anita and BJP’s candidate for Anakapalle Lok Sabha segment CM Ramesh were present.