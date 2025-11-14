J-K: "Result Of Our Hard Work", Says PDP Candidate Muntazir Mehdi After Winning Budgam Seat

Budgam : The People's Democratic Party (PDP) clinched victory in the Budgam Assembly by-election on Friday, with party candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi winning by a margin of 4,478 votes after all 17 rounds of counting. The win comes as a significant boost for the PDP, which has been seeking to regain ground in central Kashmir.

Reacting to his victory, Mehdi said the mandate reflected the public's response to years of neglect. "This is a result of our hard work of 50 years... The way people of Budgam were neglected in 2024, today the people of Budgam have given a befitting reply," he told the media.

He said the verdict carried a clear message for political parties across Jammu and Kashmir. "If we want to bring about a change in the lives of the people of J&K, it will start with Budgam. Today's verdict will force the National Conference to fulfil the promises it made to the people of J&K," Mehdi added.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti congratulated the candidate and thanked the voters, calling the victory a reflection of public trust. "Hats off to the people of Budgam for placing their faith and trust in PDP's Aga Muntazir Sahab. Jeet humari Inshallah," she wrote in a post on X.

Polling for the bye-elections in Budgam was held following the resignation of Omar Abdullah from the constituency. Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

The number of polling stations in the Budgam Assembly Constituency is 173, while the number in the Nagrota Assembly Constituency is 150. The National Conference had fielded Aga Mehmood, while the BJP had fielded Syed Mohsin in the constituency.

A total of 20 candidates contested the byelections in Budgam. Meanwhile, in the Nagrota seat in the Jammu region, Devyani Rana of the BJP won the seat with 42,350 votes, securing a margin of 24,647. Harsh Dev Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (India) finished second with 17,703 votes. Shamim Begum of the JKNC came third with 10,872 votes, losing by 31,478.