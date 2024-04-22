Pawar challenges PM to speak about his work instead of criticising Nehru

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying former Prime Ministers worked to make a new India but whereas Modi only criticises others and doesn’t speak about his government’s works for the people in the last ten years. He also said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution to the country cannot be questioned.



“After Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, I saw the working of almost all PMs ranging from Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Narasimha Rao to Manmohan Singh. Their efforts were to make a new India, but the incumbent PM only criticises,” Pawar said while addressing MVA’ joint campaign rally in Amravati.

The MVA leaders were in Amaravati to campaign for Congress candidate Balwant Wankhede. The gathering was also attended by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik.

“You have the nation’s power in your hand. Instead of explaining how you used the power to change the country’s scenario, you are criticising other people. It means that the current leadership lacks the foresight (for the development) and it should be dethroned from power,” the former union minister said.

The veteran leader said that no one in history can forget the contribution of former PM Nehru but Modi continuously criticises him. “Instead of telling what the Central government did in the last ten years, he (Modi) keeps criticising others,” he added.

Pawar alleged PM Modi was trying to create fear and emulate Russian President Vladamir Putin. “We fear that a new Putin is in the making in India,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray the BJP over its claim of winning 400 seats and alleged that the Modi-led party is seeking so many seats because it wants to change the Constitution. “We want the country to run as per the Constitution written by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said.

Agreeing with Thackeray, Pawar said, “We have to stand united to protect the democracy and the constitution which has kept the country united.”