Pawan To Make Pithapuram His Campaign Epicentre

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has decided to make Pithapuram as the epicentre of his party’s state-wide election campaign.

In this regard, he held a meeting with party leaders on Friday. Pithapuram is the constituency from where Pawan Kalyan himself is contesting.

Party leaders expressed happiness and said, “Pithapuram is a holy land, a Shaktipeetham. The JS chief starting his campaign from Pithapuram is auspicious.”

Pawan Kalyan will be staying in Pithapuram constituency for three days. He will be holding meetings with important party leaders from the constituency.

The JS chief will perform a special puja for Goddess Puruhoothika before starting on his state-wide campaign atop his Varahi vehicle. He directed the party’s central office groups to make arrangements accordingly.

Pawan Kalyan also met combined East Godavari district presidents, election tour management team conveners, co-conveners and members of the joint East Godavari district.

He informed them that YSRC is making plans to target Pithapuram, as he is contesting from it. He asked party ranks to be alert at every stage.

The JS president said, “Current elections are going to decide the future of Andhra Pradesh. Victory is ours, so struggle for it.”

He asked conveners of the election tour management to remain fully aware of the rules and regulations of the Election Commission of India while planning the campaign.