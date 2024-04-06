Pawan To Campaign in Anakapalli Tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena has announced the election schedule of its president Pawan Kalyan in Anakapalli and Yelamanchili constituencies.

He will hold election meetings in Anakapalli on Sunday, campaigning in favour of JS candidate Konatala Ramakrishna. and urge voters of Anakapalli to make him victorious.

On Monday, the JS chief will hold his election meetings in Elamanchili in favour of his party candidate Sundarapu Vijay Kumar. At the same time, he will also garner support for BJP MP candidate C.M. Ramesh.

On Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan will participate in Ugadi celebrations in Pithapuram constituency, from where he is contesting.

The schedule of his campaign from atop his Varahi campaign vehicle in Nellimarla, Visakha South and Pendurthi constituencies is expected to be finalised soon.