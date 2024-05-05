Pawan Slams Ambati for Ignoring Execution of Polavaram Works

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has slammed water resources minister Ambati Rambabu for “dancing around” without listing the steps to complete the Polavaram irrigation project.

Addressing a public meeting titled ‘Varahi Vijayabheri’ at Ponnur in Guntur district on Sunday, he alleged that the minister was not taking any responsibility with regard to the project even as 1.60 lakh project affected people were facing hardships.

He expressed concern over the digging up of a helipad area meant for the landing of his helicopter at Ponnuru and alleged that the YSR Congress supporters were doing so. Had we failed to notice this, it could have turned into a major disaster and deaths. “Those who did will be taken to task once the opposition alliance wins power in the state,” he said.

Turning down the criticism from chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he was a non-local candidate for the Pitapuram assembly segment, PK said, “I was born in Bapatla and was brought up in Palnadu, Ongole, Nellore etc as my father used to work in government service and was getting transferred. I carry with me the strong flavour of the red chilli of Guntur. and added that he was man having the strong flavour of the red chili of Guntur.”

Claiming that he was the first to underscore the need to avoid a split of the anti-YSR Congress vote, he called upon YSRC supporters to instead back the Alliance and ensure a bright future for the five crore people in the state.

He said, “Our priority is education, employment, health, drinking water and water for irrigation, and maintenance of law and order once we are elected to power.”

He turned critical of the YSR Congress government for the failure to implement its poll promise of liquor prohibition in a phased manner. “Instead, it is supplying sub-standard liquor through state outlets, affecting the health of the consumers.”

Alleging that the YSRC MLA from Kakinada city, Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, was involved in diversion of ration rice and its export to Africa, he warned of action against him once the Alliance wins power in AP.

Referring to the clarification being given on the AP Land Titling Act to dispel misconceptions, by chief minister Jagan Reddy, he asked as to why his government issued a GO even as the Centre sent a draft copy to it for feedback.

In a public meeting at Tuni later in the day, PK reiterated the assurance to conduct a mega DSC, release of the job calendar and resolving the issue of CPS in a year. He listed out a series of welfare schemes and assured the people to take up a lot of developmental works once “we are in power.”

He alleged that CM Jagan Reddy and minister Dadisetti Raja were involved in a mafia-like loot in relation to extraction of soil, sand etc while “other ministers were also earning thousands of crores of rupees.”

“I would work for communal and social harmony and would never encourage caste conflicts. I want people belonging to all castes and communities to enjoy welfare benefits,” the JS leader said.

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmabham’s daughter Kranthi and son-in-law Chandu expressed their intent to join the Jana Sena. Pawan Kalyan welcomed their urge and promised to take them into the party fold after he visited their house to meet Padmanabham and convince him too to join the JS.

He said that he would never cause any difference in the family. Whatever be the abuses hurled at him, he would accept these “as an exhortation from the elderly person.”