Pawan Kalyan says red sander smugglers in Pithapuram

Kakinada: Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan has alleged that rivals in the other party have sent 50 to 60 red sanders smugglers into the Godavari districts as he is contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency, .

“I am not afraid of such threats. I have come to politics leaving my fears,” he declared while addressing several meetings in Konaseema district from atop his Varahi vehicle.

The JS chief said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has frequently been saying that if the NDA alliance comes to power, welfare schemes will be stopped. He said the amount being spent on welfare schemes is not coming from Jagan Mohan Reddy’s or his own forefathers. “The schemes are from people’s money,” he declared.

He regretted that individual clashes between Vangaveeti Ranga and Nehru in Vijayawada and Pilli Subhashchandra Bose and Thota Trimurtulu in Ramachandrapuram have to be seen as clashes between two castes. He found fault with such trends in society.

Pawan Kalyan said a small stone had been hurled on Jagan Mohan Reddy amidst thousands of people. The police nabbed a youth. But when an auspicious chariot had been burnt at Antarvedi, the government could not find the accused. He observed that the person who threw the stone is mentally ill.

He accused minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his son Mithun Reddy of terrorising the people of Godavari district. “I will not tolerate this,” he declared.

The JS chief demanded that ONGC, Gail and Cairn Energy replace their pipelines with safer ones. He demanded that CSR funds from these companies should be spent on development of the respective constituencies.

Pawan Kalyan advised people not to fall for upma and idlis provided by the ruling YSRC.

Amalapuram Lok Sabha candidate G. Harish Mathur and P. Gannavaram nominee D. Vara Prasad accompanied the JS chief.