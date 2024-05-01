Pawan Kalyan promises price stabilisation fund for farmers

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has assured people that the three-party alliance would set up price stabilisation funds for the farmers, if elected to power in the present polls.

Addressing an election meeting in Mandapeta on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised in the 2019 elections to set up a price stabilisation fund for farmers but he went back on his word.

“But the alliance would set up such a fund to help the farmers,’’ Pawan Kalyan said. He said the YSRC leaders were rolling in wealth while the farmers were pushed into poverty.

“The YSRC government focused more on ganja harvesting than the farmers in the state,’’ Pawan Kalyan said.

Pawan said that he could stage a comeback with the help and love of the people though he was defeated from the two constituencies- Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in the 2019 elections.

Hitting out at Mandapeta YSRC candidate Thota Trimurthulu and Rajya Sabha member Pill Subhash Chandra Bose, Pawan Kalyan said both were political rivals but joined hands to promote their selfish interests at the cost of public welfare and development.

He said that both the leaders were not bothered about the development of Godavari bund road from Yanam to Ravulapalem or any other development.

Slamming Thota Trimurthulu, the Jana Sena chief said Trimurthulu purchased endowments land for a low price promising construction of a Kalyana Mandapam but till now he did not do this.

Taking a dig at Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, Pawan said Reddy did not confine himself to Kakinada but crossed beyond, looting hundreds of crores of rupees.

When youngsters burst into applause, Pawan told them he doesn’t want their claps but their votes.

“I am even struggling to get a proper election symbol. Your claps should convert into votes for the alliance candidates on May 13,’’ he told the people.

In the Pendurthi constituency, Pawan Kalyan assured the people that he would take up the issue of pollution in Tadi village with the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City industrial park. He promised to relocate Tadi village once the alliance came to power.

Giving a break to his speech, Pawan sang a few of his film songs, recited the works of poet Guntur Sesendra Sharma, Vangapandu Prasada Rao and Gaddar. He also delivered a few of his film dialogues.