Pawan Kalyan Promises Making Pithapuram an Ideal Constituency

Kakinada: Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan has promised the people to make Pithapuram an ideal constituency, and urged the voters to send him to the state assembly this time.

He held a road-show in the constituency, starting from Chitrada village on Friday, to a tumultuous response from the crowds and his fans.

He was garlanded at every point and flower petals were rained on him. “I am waging the battle not for my sake, but for the sake of the present generation and for the sake of the next generation.”

He called upon the people to drive the YSRC out of power. “I shall provide employment opportunities to the youths and marketing facilities to fishermen, weavers, and sericulture and agriculture farmers.”

Pawan Kalyan said he would bring funds for modernization of Yeleru Reservoir and other projects. “There will be more job opportunities in the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) and I would strive hard for bringing more entrepreneurs to set up industries in the area.”

Former Pithapuram MLA, SVSN Varma, the Kakinada LS Jana Sena candidate Tangella Uday Srinivas, the constituency’s BJP in-charge A Krishnam Raju and others were present.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan felt uneasy on Friday as one of his foot fingers had a surgery last night at a private hospital in Vijayawada. “He was injured during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state. As a result, he was unable to move his leg on Friday, but conducted the road show at Pithapuram with great difficulty,” a JS leader said.