Pawan Kalyan Distributes B Forms to JS Candidates

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan distributed B forms to his party's candidates on Wednesday. He handed over the first B form to Nadendla Manohar and Lokam Madhavi.

B forms were released to 20 Assembly and two Lok Sabha candidates, including the party chief at the Jana Sena party central office in Mangalagiri.

Palakonda candidate Nimmaka Jayakrishna was unable to attend the event due to personal reasons. Pawan Kalyan claimed that the JS-TD-BJP alliance government would usher in Rama Rajyam in AP. In the end, Pawan Kalyan took a pledge from the party candidates that they would work hard to develop AP.

Pawan Kalyan said, "The 2024 general elections are very important. Despite many pressures, we formed a coalition and are contesting the elections. Bad governance in the state must come to an end soon. We are determined not to split the anti-YSRC votes in this election.”

Nadendla Manohar, chairman of the JS political affairs committee, said, "We will act effectively to achieve cent per cent success. Let us take Pawan Kalyan's aspirations to the people.”