Pawan is true leader: Actor Prithviraj

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh assembly election campaign is turning into a fierce battleground. The war of words between YSRC and Alliance candidates is escalating, painting a picture of a highly charged political climate.

Actor Prithviraj, who recently campaigned for the alliance in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, added fuel to the fire by expressing his support for the Jana Sena Party candidate, Vamsi Krishna Yadav, in the South Constituency, after apologising for his past association with YSRC. Prithviraj accused YSRC of being a "terrorist factory" and stated that it is not a political party. He said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is a true leader who would speak up in the Assembly on public issues. “Leaders like Pawan Kalyan are rare in the state, and people like Jagan are found on every street”, he stated.

However, according to a Jana Sena corporator who did not want to be named, Vamsi Krishna Yadav did not hold any meetings with the local Jana Sena leaders, which is why local JS leaders were absent from his election campaign.