Pawan Confident of 3-Party Alliance Winning Power

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has claimed that no power can stop a Jana Sena, Telugu Desam, BJP alliance from wresting power from the YSRC.

Pawan Kalyan visited Bhimavaram on Wednesday and addressed a meeting of the constituency’s JS leaders. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy “breaks castes and stoops to any extreme to remain in power.”

He said while some leaders have been made chairmen of caste corporations by boasting about the empowerment of BC, they were not given the real power.”

Pawan Kalyan said the Jana Sena would frame policies to bring economic and social growth. “Increasing the development of BCs does not mean decreasing the development of OCs.”

He claimed that Jana Sena started social engineering from 2016 with the idea of bringing various castes together. “Jnanpith award winner Viswanatha Satyanarayana said the source of all evils is human instinct, not caste, religion or region.” But Jagan Mohan Reddy divides castes, the JS chief said.

Pawan Kalyan assured the people that if the JS-TD combine comes to power, welfare schemes for the poor will not be affected. “We will not discontinue these.”

He said, “Due to the lack of unity among the castes that have numerical strength, they had to beg for their quota of funds from Jagan Mohan Reddy. This situation must be changed.”

He said that YSRC would lose the 2024 general elections. With the blessings of the people, the BJP, Jana Sena and TD alliance will win. Everyone who has filed illegal cases (against the Opposition) in these five years will be held accountable.”

As part of the visit, the JS leader met the leaders of Bhimavaram constituency at the Nirmala Devi function hall. He said, “The Bhimavaram region made me reach out to the people. I held many meetings in this same function hall and met thousands of people. Heard their problems. Bhimavaram taught me how to move with the masses.”

Pawan Kalyan said Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policies were destructive. “We are bringing castes together, but he is breaking castes. The toxic culture of Jagan Mohan Reddy has gone into the family life, resulting in fights between his own brothers and sisters.”

Quoting Newton's Third Law to say that every action has a counter-reaction, he said, “What we do to the society, we will get it back. If Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy worked hard and earned thousands of crores, Jagan Mohan Reddy kicked his sister out of the house without giving her share in the property. So, you think how Jagan Mohan Reddy would benefit us,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said the Setti Balija, Gowda, Devangas, Koppula Velama, Kalingas, Nagaras, Toorpu Kapus, along with the Ontari and Balija castes from the Kapu community were numerically more. “But, due to the lack of unity between them, the situation of begging to Jagan Mohan Reddy for governmental benefits is still prevalent.”