‘Partisan’ ECI is Pro-Modi and Revanth: KTR

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being partisan and dancing to the tunes of the BJP government at the Centre and the Congress government in the state.

“This is a clear charge we are levelling against the ECI. There is not even a peep from the ECI when Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders openly flaunt religion and use Lord Rama while asking for votes. There is no action despite repeated complaints from us about Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his unspeakable and unrepeatable comments on K. Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS leaders,” party working president K.T. Rama Rao said at a news conference.

But when KCR says something, the ECI acts at rocket-speed and bans him from campaigning for 48 hours.

“This clearly proves that the Congress and the BJP fear KCR and his popularity among the people and how they are ready to vote for our party in these elections,” he said.

He said the ECI, if it is indeed independent, should take action against Modi and Shah for their offensive communal comments and religious bigotry, both designed to incite one section of population against another, during the ongoing Lok Sabha poll campaign.

“Some 20,000 citizens wrote to the ECI objecting to Modi’s comments on Muslims. The commission, instead of issuing a notice to him, sent one to BJP president J.P. Nadda asking for an explanation,” he said.

Rama Rao also said that the ECI should take action against Revanth Reddy for posting on X “a forged notice” in the name of Osmania University’s chief warden about power cuts and water shortage on the campus in 2023 after the OU official issued a notice this year asking boarders to vacate the hostels citing the shortages.

“The police filed a case and arrested our leader Manne Krishank for pointing out the forgery. We will fight this legal battle and provide evidence to the court. And if Revanth is proven guilty, he should be sent to Chanchalguda jail and if I am wrong about this, then I am willing to go to jail,” Rama Rao said.