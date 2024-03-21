Pakistan and China conspiring to defeat Modi: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The 10-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bolstered the country’s image across the global firmament. The ‘Make in India’ programme helped to check entry of cheap goods from China, whose economy was severely affected, as a result. Now, China along with Pakistan is conspiring to defeat Modi in the coming Lok Sabha elections, said Union minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy.

Addressing a meeting with members of different colony welfare associations as part of election campaign in Bagh Amberpet, Reddy asked people to put paid to such conspiracies being hatched by different forces against Modi.

Stating that India is playing a major role across global forums, Reddy said Ukraine President Zelensky is seeking Modi’s intervention to end the ongoing war with Russia. Developed countries like the USA are also seeking his intervention in times of crisis, the minister pointed out. This growing clout is adding to the frustrations of both China and Pakistan, he said.

Apart from improving temple tourism by developing Ayodhya and Varanasi temples, several temples in the Telangana state have also been provided central assistance, he said.