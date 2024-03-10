Padmanabham to join in YSRC on March 14

Kakinda: Senior Kapunadu leader Mudragada Padmanabham has declared that he would join the ruling YSRC on March 14 at Tadepalli. He said that senior leaders like YSRC Godavari district coordinator P. Mithun Reddy, Kakinada district president Kurasala Kannababu, Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and others visited his house three days ago and invited him to their party.

Padmanabham said that neither he nor his son asked for a ticket to the party and he would join the party unconditionally. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing so many welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor. We expect that more welfare schemes would be introduced for the benefit of downtrodden sections,” he said.

Padmanabham added that he would strive hard for the victory of all YSRC candidates in the upcoming elections.