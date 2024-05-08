Owaisi Warns Youth Against Not Voting

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urged youth to cast their votes on May 13 saying it is crucial to safeguard the country from potentially mirroring the situation in Sri Lanka. Owaisi, speaking at a gathering in Malakpet, underscored the importance of preventing the BJP from gaining unchecked power, especially in light of their handling of cases such as Bilkis Bano's, where justice has been denied.

Owaisi expressed concerns about the implications of abstaining from voting, warning against the implications of policies like the NRC and the UAPA, which have been reinforced and are being utilised to detain individuals without trial for extended periods. He urged citizens to actively participate in the electoral process, highlighting the dangers of a scenario where the BJP secures an overwhelming majority, potentially jeopardising constitutional safeguards and endangering reservations, particularly for marginalised communities like Dalits.

Asserting the commitment of his party towards promoting equality and welfare, Owaisi mentioned initiatives like providing two BHK houses for Dalits and criticised the low voter turnout in certain areas. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stoking fears about outsiders and manipulating narratives around the Muslim population, citing demographic statistics to counter the rhetoric.

Owaisi questioned the relevance of comparing Indian Muslims to countries like Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar, emphasising the fundamental differences in political systems. He accused Modi of neglecting the interests of Muslims, highlighting their underrepresentation in political representation under the current administration. Additionally, he criticised the BJP leadership for their focus on religious rhetoric at the expense of addressing pressing issues like unemployment.

The AIMIM president's address underscores the charged political atmosphere in the lead-up to the elections, where issues of identity, justice, and representation are at the forefront of public discourse.