Owaisi surprised over EC Goel's resignation

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel was “very surprising and shocking,” days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls.

“We don't know the reason why he resigned...” Owaisi said and added, “It would be better if he (Arun Goel) himself or the government would tell the reason behind the resignation… The government should tell what is the reason (for Goel's resignation),” Owaisi said.

Reacting to queries by the media on the issue, Owaisi said, “The Bill on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election commissioners was brought against the decision of the Supreme Court. The committee to select the members of the Election Commission now constitutes the PM, a minister from the government and the Leader of the Opposition.”

“As the government has a majority, it will manage and get its own person into the committee. The search committee formed for the purpose is also under the control of the party in power.”

The Supreme Court had in its ruling said that the ruling party should not have a majority in the committee for the elections to be free and fair. The people should also feel that neutral people are being appointed to the post and elections are going to be free and fair, Owaisi said.

“The Modi government feels it has a majority and can rule out SC judgments. The doubts on the resignation of an election commissioner, ahead of issuing notification for the parliamentary polls, have to be cleared by the central government,” Owaisi said.