Over 500 hoardings put up across Varanasi ahead of PM visit on Oct 20

Varanasi (UP): Over 500 hoardings have been put up across Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to the city on Sunday.One of the prominent hoardings, put up by BJP Yuva Morcha District President Aman Sonkar, shows Modi with 10 hands, each representing various government schemes such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna, and 'Make in India'.

It has become a topic of discussion among people after it was put in Lanka, Chitaipur and Sarnath areas of the city.

Sonkar said that the hoarding reflects the prime minister's commitment to development and the welfare of the people.

"Not only India, but the whole world recognises our prime minister as 'Yug Purush'. Kashi is the city of Lord Shiva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the MP of Kashi continuously. He has the blessings of Lord Shiva," Sonkar added.

The people of the country and the residents of Kashi are proud to have Modi as their representative and this hoarding is an expression of the love and gratitude for the same, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said party workers, excited by the victory in Haryana assembly elections and the strong performance in Jammu and Kashmir, are making grand to welcome the prime minister.

Patel said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will receive Modi at the Babatpur airport and when he leaves the airport, BJP workers led by Pindra MLA Awadhesh Singh will greet him with flowers, drums, and conch shells.

Similarly, Ajgara MLA T.Ram will lead another welcome at Wajidpur Tiraha, and Shivpur Assembly workers will welcome the prime minister at Atulanand, he said.

More than 500 small and large hoardings are being set up along the prime minister's route of travel and major crossings are decorated with party banners and flags, he added.

According to the expected schedule, Modi will reach Babatpur airport around 12.30 pm on October 20. He will then visit the inauguration of Sankara Eye Hospital on Ring Road, Patel said.

Aditonally, the prime minister will address around 1000 people invited by the Prime Minister's Trust and thereafter reach the Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Sigra by road to inaugurate the sports complex, he said.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of other projects as well and leave for Delhi at 6.00 pm, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said that during the visit, Modi will inaugurate more than 20 projects, including eye hospital, airport, hostel, worth more than Rs 6,600 crores for Varanasi and other cities of the country.