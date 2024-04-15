Our freedom is not to be slaves of RSS: Rahul

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the BJP accusing it of advocating the notion of having “one leader in the country,” which he deemed as an “insult” to the people of India.

The MP said the Congress wants to listen to the people and love and respect their beliefs, language, religion, culture. “We did not get freedom from the British to be colonised by the ideology of the RSS. We want India to be ruled by all her people,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi asserted on Monday that the forthcoming electoral contest in India revolves around the clash of ideologies between the Congress and the RSS.

He said that the Congress not being in power at the Centre and in Kerala has affected development. The Congress will return to power in both places and all issues will be resolved.

“When I come to Wayanad, it's like coming home. I'll force my mother to come here for a week. It is said that when you don't come to Wayanad, you lose the best land in the world, he said.

Rahul said if the Congress came to power at the Centre, the development of Nilambur railway station would become a reality. Regarding the setting up of a medical college in Wayanad, the Congress leader said; “I have written to the minister several times. But it is not being resolved,” he said.

Addressing a gathering in Wayanad, Gandhi likened India to a bouquet of flowers, stressing the importance of respecting each individual component for the beauty of the whole.

During a roadshow in Pulpally, Rahul criticised the Modi government for waiving loans of the wealthy and pledged that the I,N.D.I.A. bloc, if elected in 2024, would prioritise waiving farmers' loans. He condemned the lack of fair pricing for farmers' produce and alleged monopolisation of the procurement system by entities like Adani. Rahul assured that the India alliance would safeguard farmers' interests and prioritise agricultural growth.