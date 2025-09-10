Opposition Reacts to Cross-Voting Allegations in VP Polls

New Delhi: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday refused to comment on the probability of alleged cross-voting by the INDIA bloc MPs in the recently concluded Vice Presidential election, and said that parties in the opposition will have to review the same.

Tiwari said that joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy secured 40 per cent of the vote, which is 14 per cent more than the votes the opposition received last time.

"I congratulate CP Radhakrishnan on his victory. As far as the results are concerned, the opposition got 26 per cent of the votes the last time. This time, it rose to 40 per cent. There is danger knocking at PM Modi's door. If cross-voting was made to happen, it is wrong. But I won't comment on it. There are several parties, and all of them will review it. Then I will make an official comment on it," Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari stated that the alleged probability of cross-voting deserves a systematic investigation by each constituent of the opposition alliance.

"If there was cross-voting, then it should be seriously investigated by each of the constituents of the INDIA Alliance. Cross-voting is an extremely serious matter. If at all, what you are saying is correct or what is appearing in the public space or is being speculated has an iota of truth in it, it deserves a systematic and clinical investigation," Tewari told ANI.

His remarks come after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today took a "conscience" swipe at the opposition over the probability of cross-voting by the INDIA bloc MPs in the Vice Presidential election, where NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan emerged victorious.

Rijiju said that NDA and "all our friendly MPs" remain united. "Special thanks to some MPs of INDI Alliance who voted with 'Conscience' for NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the VP election. NDA and all our friendly MPs remain united. Congratulations to everyone on electing a humble & efficient man and a true patriot as India's new Vice President," Rijiju posted on X.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary BL Santhosh claimed that the INDIA bloc candidate received 15 fewer votes than their total number.

"Voting happened through ballot papers & INDI Alliance got 15 votes less than their number. The INDI alliance leaders had campaigned for conscience vote. They got it in return," Santhosh posted on X.

Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President on Tuesday. He defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential election.

CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes whereas Justice Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

"NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes," Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody said at a press conference.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential election, while Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) decided not to participate. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had announced that it will "boycott" the poll, given that people in Punjab are "upset and angry" over no help from the Centre and the state government.

The Vice President's post has been vacant since July 21, 2025, as Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health reasons.