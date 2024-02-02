Opposition Protest in Kerala Assembly Over Allegations Against CM’s Daughter

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Congress-led UDF walked out of the Kerala assembly over the allegations of financial irregularities related to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan's now-defunct IT company Exalogic Solutions.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan of Congress moved the motion in assembly a day after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs handed over the case against Veena's company Exalogic to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The Registrar of Companies, under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, had earlier called for a detailed investigation into the CMRL's transactions with Veena Vijayan and her company.

The Speaker even denied permission to table the notice for the motion citing that it violated Kerala Assembly Rules of Procedure. Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan raised an objection saying the motion did not violate rule 52 of the Rules of Procedure.

The Speaker read out clause 53 which states that no motion which seeks to raise discussion on a matter pending before any statutory tribunal or statutory authority performing any judicial or quasi-judicial functions or any commission or court of enquiry appointed to enquire into or investigate any matter shall ordinarily be permitted to be moved."

The opposition MLAs responded with slogan shouting and walked towards the Speaker's dais. They also carried big banners. With the Speaker going about the routine business despite protest, the Opposition members walked out of the House.



CPM accuses BJP of targeting Pinarayi Vijayan

Ruling CPM in Kerala on Friday accused the BJP of targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the name of over the alleged financial irregularities connected with his daughter Veena Vijayan’s now defunct IT firm Exalogic Solutions.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan alleged that Shaun George who filed the case in the high court on the issue was recently given BJP membership. “This clearly shows who is the architect of the allegations. We will fight this case legally and politically,” he said at a press conference.

He accused the Congress-led opposition UDF of singing the BJP tune when it comes to misuse of central agencies against non-BJP and non-Congress leaders. “The Congress opposes the ED and IT department only when their leaders are targeted. In the Kerala assembly, the BJP has no representation. But allegations on their behalf are raised by the Congress members,” he said.

The chief minister who was not present in the House on Friday had responded to the allegations against his daughter in the assembly on January 31. While replying to the discussion of the Governor’s address, the chief minister said that his daughter had set up the IT firm spending the retirement benefits of her mother (his wife).

After the walkout, opposition leader V D Satheeshan told reporters that the chief minister was unfit to remain in office given the grave allegations against his daughter hence he should resign immediately.



SFIO probe against Veena

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued an order the other day handing over the case against the Exalogic firm to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

According to reports, a six-member team was entrusted with the probe which is to be completed within eight months. The role of the public sector unit Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will also be probed besides the transaction between Exalogic and CMRL.



CM’s response

The chief minister had responded to the allegations by saying that his daughter had started the business using his wife Kamala's pension funds.

Pinarayi said the allegations against him and his family members were false. "You can continue levelling allegations. Let’s see whether the people will accept the charges. I will not be bogged down by anything. I no longer hear people say that I have a palace-like house. There were also allegations against my wife earlier. Now they have turned towards my daughter. But we will not be affected by any of these,” he said.