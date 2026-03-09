Opposition Parties Set to Move Motion for Removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi: In a first, opposition parties are set to bring a notice to move a motion seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said on Monday. The draft of the notice is ready and likely to be submitted this week, according to the sources.

A senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian, who has been involved with the process of drafting the notice for moving the impeachment motion, said it was a "100 per cent team effort".

"The drafting and planning has truly been a team effort by all like-minded parties. The execution in both Houses will also be full teamwork," the TMC leader told PTI.

"The chief election commissioner (CEC) has totally degraded the great seat he occupies," the TMC leader said.

Sources from the main opposition party Congress said they would support the notice. Other INDIA bloc parties are also on board, and the notice has been drafted collectively, another source said.

Opposition MPs will now collect signatures of MPs from both Houses. As per rules, the signatures of at least 100 MPs from Lok Sabha and at least 50 MPs from Rajya Sabha are required for the notice.

The process for removing the CEC is similar to that for the removal of a Supreme Court or high court judge. Only the grounds of proven misbehaviour or incapacity can lead to the impeachment.

A motion for removal may be introduced in either House of Parliament and must be passed by a special majority -- a majority of the total membership of the House and a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting.

According to the law on the appointment of CEC and election commissioners, "CEC shall not be removed from his office except in the like manner and on the like grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court", and the other election commissioners shall not be removed from office "except on the recommendation of the CEC".

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, at a recent press conference in Delhi, had supported the idea of bringing an impeachment motion against the CEC -- if it is done by the opposition.

Banerjee is currently holding an indefinite dharna against the names being deleted in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.