Opposition Leaders Sidelining Issue of Stone Attack on CM Jagan, Says YSRC

Vijayawada: YSRC general-secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the “overwhelming response from the people for the Memantha Siddham bus yatra made the opposition shiver in their pants.”

“The opposition says that the attack on the CM was a security lapse. They are trying to sideline the issue for fear that opposition the blame will fall on them,” he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy questioned whether anyone would ever planan attack on himself. “It is ironic that when there was an attack on the CM, the opposition leaders termed it as a drama. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not know how to act and is frank on all issues, unlike the opposition.”

Referring to the Alipiri incident, he pointed out that Chandrababu Naidu tried to draw public attention to the incident by wrapping a bandage to his arm and making a show if it. “He seeks to advance elections to win the polls with the help of the Alipiri incident.”

He said the opposition was unable to bear the sight of the huge response from the people for the Memantha Siddham bus yatra and they planned an attack on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

He explained that the TD was afraid the blame would fall on them and was trying to divert the issue by saying the incident happened due to security lapses.

“Currently, the issue is under the Election Commission’s purview and the inquiry will be conducted as per the directives of the EC. MLA and former minister Vellampalli Srinivas was also injured during the attack on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. “As victims, we have the right to demand that the perpetrators be arrested.”