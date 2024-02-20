Opportunities Will Come After Formation of Coalition Government: Pawan Kalyan

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has told his party leaders that many opportunities would come up for them apart from the MLA and MP seats when the TD-JS alliance wins power in the state.

“You may get MLC, PACS and other key nominated positions after we form government,” he told JS leaders, to boost their morale in the run-up to the polls.

Pawn Kalyan asked his party activists to strengthen the alliance. “JS may get one-third of the posts when our alliance government is formed,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan was meeting his party leaders who are aspirants for tickets in the combined Visakhapatnam district. “It is my responsibility to provide suitable positions to those who have worked for the party,” he said.

He said, ”Economic experts and industrialists are saying that AP needs stable governance. Stable governance can be provided by the TD-JS alliance government.”

“My strategies and political moves are meant for collective victory, not for individual victory,” Pawan Kalyan said.

JS source said Pawan Kalyan would ask for the Bhimili, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi and Elamanchili constituencies. He has to accommodate Vamshikrishna Yadav, Sundarapu Satish, Panchakarla Ramesh and Sundarapu Vijay Kumar in these Vizag seats.

Pawan Kalyan announced Rs 10 crore as party fund for the upcoming elections.

The JS leader arrived at Rajamahendravaram on Monday night. JS leaders Kamdula Durgesh and others gave him a warm welcome at Madhurapudi airport. He convened a meeting with party district leaders in a private hotel.