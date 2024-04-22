Oppn Conspire to Topple Cong. Govt, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that Opposition parties had hatched a conspiracy to topple the Congress government as they are unable to bear the successful implementation of five out of Six Guarantees within 100 days of coming to power.

Revanth Reddy appealed to voters at election rallies in Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituencies to thwart the conspiracies of the Opposition parties stating that if the Congress was defeated in the Lok Sabha polls or removed from power, it would be the people who will lose the benefits of Six Guarantees and welfare schemes of the Congress government.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on Muslims, Revanth Reddy alleged that BJP leaders were trying to divert the attention of people from real issues concerning them such as unemployment, inflation among others by raising 'communal issues' to provoke one religion against the other.

He said that even the family's property will be divided among the children following the due procedure and said statements made by Modi would not bring respect to a person of his stature who worked as Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

He said that Modi’s comments were intended to divide the people on communal lines and said the legislation and the Constitution would not allow anybody to give one community’s assets or wealth to another community. He said such statements made by a person at the top would affect the secular fabric.

He said the BJP was doing politics in the name of Lord Rama and the Ayodhya temple. He made it clear that he was proud of being a Hindu and he worshipped all Hindu Gods and Goddesses and village deities.

Revanth Reddy said Hindus and Muslims support each other during their festivals. “Hindus observe ‘Peerilu’ in villages, while Muslims extend support to Hindus during Vinayaka Chavithi in Hyderabad.

"Some are using Gods for elections and political mileage. God should be in the temple. Bhakti should be in the heart and not in polling booths. This thought process is not good for our country," Revanth Reddy said.

He said the Congress government would give irrigation water to the erstwhile Adilabad district by constructing the Pranahita Chevella project at Thummidihatti. He appealed to the people to vote for Congress candidates for the development of their respective districts.

He said the Congress government will implement a crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lahks before August 15 and freshly took the oath on Goddess Basar Saraswati.

He also promised to reopen the Adilabad unit of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) under private management and to set up a university in the Adilabad district.

‘The Kupti project will be constructed on the Kadam river to give water to the irrigation in Boath Assembly Constituency,” said Revanth Reddy who criticised the BRS government for neglecting the construction of the project in ten years of its rule’.

He said the Kadam project was damaged due to the negligence of the previous government. He observed that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was not interested in naming the Pranahita-Chevella Project after Dr B.R. Ambedkar or acknowledging the services of Vivek Venkatswamy.

Revanth Reddy said Nizamabad candidate Jeevan Reddy would become Union agriculture minister in the I.N.D.I.A. government and would reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory before September 17 and set up a turmeric board if elected.

“Nizamabad farmers stand for self-respect,” he said and equated them with Haryana and Punjab farmers who fought against the anti-farmer legislation. He pointed out that the Nizamabad farmers had taught a lesson to BRS MLC K. Kavitha who cheated them with false promises.

Revanth Reddy said the order issued by the Centre had not said that a Turmeric Board would be opened in Nizamabad, and BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind was cheating them with false claims.