ONOE, Naxalism eradication in Modi’s 3rd term as PM, says Amit Shah

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister would see implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election’ and elimination of Naxalism in the country. Shah also pledged that BJP would never allow the reservation to end.

Addressing a rally at Khairagarh which falls under Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh, Shah exhorted the people to give Modi a third term as Prime Minister to ensure that the Leftwing extremism is completely eradicated in the country in the next three years.

“Maoism has almost been eradicated in the country during Modi’s ten-year-rule. But, the tail of the Maoist monster still remains in Chhattisgarh. The country will see the end of Naxalism in Modi’s third term as PM,” he said.

He attributed the lingering Maoist menace in Chhattisgarh to the slackening of efforts on the part of the previous Bhupesh Baghel government.

“I make the commitment that Chhattisgarh will be free of Maoist menace in three years when Mr Modi gets a third term as PM,” he said.

He praised Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai for intensifying efforts to end Maoist menace in the state, leading to elimination of 54 ultras in the state along with arrests of more than 150 Naxalites and surrender of over 200 rebels in a short span of about four months.

Shah further declared that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan would be implemented when Mr Modi retained power in the general elections.

The Union minister lambasted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘spreading lies’ that reservation would end and the Constitution would be changed if Mr Modi is voted to power in the general elections.

“BJP will never allow reservation to end in the country. BJP will also never change the Constitution”, he said and asserted that ‘We will not let anything happen to reservation, whether it is for Dalits, STs, or backward classes”.

Shah launched a scathing attack on former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, saying that the latter’s tenure in power had witnessed many mega scams and scandals.

Baghel has been fielded by Congress in Rajnandgaon LS seat in the ensuing polls.

He highlighted the scams during the Baghel government, including the Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment scam, Gauthan scam, and cow-dung scam and said that the former chief minister even did not spare Mahadev (Lord Shiva) by allegedly indulging in the online Mahadev App scam.

Chhattisgarh is going to LS polls in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.