Only Cong Can Ensure All-Round Progress: Ranjith

Hyderabad: Chevella Congress candidate Dr G. Ranjith Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP and BRS candidates were making false promises only to divert the attention of voters. The Congress, which introduced and implemented welfare schemes in Telangana state, would also introduce similar welfare schemes on a national scale after it comes to power at the Centre, he said.

Ranjith Reddy participated in an election campaign at Nagaram, Amir Pate, Kolla Padakal, and Maheshwaram villages in Maheshwaram mandal. Later, 400 activists of the BRS and the BJP joined the Congress party in his presence in Nagaram village.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjith Reddy said that the Congress would give importance to the constituency’s development and welfare schemes. He said that a vote for the BJP meant that it was goodbye to reservations. People are not in a position to trust the BRS.

"We will waive loans of farmers of up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15, while the welfare of all sections remains our party’s priority. Around 3,500 houses will be built for the homeless in each constituency every year," Reddy said.

JDP chairperson Thigala Anita Harinath Reddy and local leaders Nerella Sharada and K. Laxma Reddy participated in the programme.