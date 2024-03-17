Ongole MP Magunta joins TDP

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy along with several other leaders joined the Telugu Desam party in the presence of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at a programme held here on Saturday.The leaders include: Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son Raghava Reddy, former MLA Bachina Garataiah, Bachina Krishna Chaitanya, Kavali former MLA Vonteru Venugopal Reddy and their supporters. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that it was a good day as the election code of conduct had come into force with the announcement of election notification and nobody needed to fear anyone.He predicted that TD would come out triumphant from the Ongole Lok Sabha segment and said that they would also field a common candidate at Darsi assembly segment. He said that during the alliance talks with Jena Sena and BJP, the Pithapuram Assembly segment was given to JS where its chief Pawan Kalyan would be contesting for the polls. He asked the party aspirant and former MLA from Pitapuram SVSN Varma to work for the victory of Pawan Kalyan and assured him MLC ticket instead.