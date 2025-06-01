One Year of Mohan Majhi Government: A Promising Start, But Challenges Remain

Bhubaneswar: Completing one year in office is a significant milestone for any government, and when that year brings notable achievements alongside unresolved challenges, it naturally becomes a moment for reflection. For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha which is going to complete one year in office on June 12 under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the past year has been marked by both accomplishment and expectation.

The Majhi government’s performance so far can broadly be assessed across two parameters: its success in fulfilling electoral promises, and its ability to address the expectations and evolving needs of the people.

During its 2024 election campaign, the BJP made a set of high-profile commitments — reopening all four gates of the revered Srimandir in Puri, revising the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal, launching the much-anticipated Subhadra Yojana for women, and enhancing old-age pensions. Of these, three have been fully realised within the first year. The fourth — increasing the monthly pension to Rs 3,500 — has been partially implemented, with beneficiaries above 80 years now receiving the enhanced amount.

Restoring democratic norms in governance

One of the Majhi government’s understated but meaningful achievements has been the restoration of democratic processes within the state’s governance structure. Unlike the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) regime, where ministers were often seen as powerless while bureaucrats reportedly held disproportionate sway, the current dispensation has visibly empowered its council of ministers. Each minister enjoys a greater degree of autonomy in decision-making and implementation within their respective departments.

In any democracy, the bureaucracy’s role is pivotal — ensuring continuity, stability, and the impartial delivery of public services. The Majhi administration appears committed to re-establishing this constitutional balance, with a noticeable absence of controversies around bureaucratic overreach that dogged the previous regime.

Police-public relations show signs of improvement

Another area of measured progress has been the functioning of the police administration. Often criticised in the past for acting as an instrument of political vendetta and suppressing dissent, the police force under the new government has begun regaining public trust. From improved behaviour at police stations to a more neutral stance in political matters, Odisha’s law enforcement agencies appear to be working towards a more people-friendly image.

Performance across departments

On the service delivery front, several key departments — including industries, agriculture, scheduled caste and scheduled tribe development, women and child development, health and family welfare, school and mass education, and food supplies and consumer welfare — have demonstrated measurable improvement in performance indices over the past year.

The unfinished agenda

However, any fair evaluation of the Majhi government must also take stock of its unfinished business. Notably, the administration’s hesitation in taking decisive action against the sand mafia, illegal minor mineral operators, chit fund fraudsters, and those involved in the massive mining scams remains a matter of public concern.

According to political analysts, Odisha’s citizens are particularly watching for government action on three long-standing issues:

• The unresolved MV Black Rose case — involving a Mongolian cargo ship that sank off the Paradip coast in 2009.

• The multi-crore mining scam, where iron ore worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore was allegedly siphoned off.

• The chit fund scandal, where over Rs 10,000 crore was defrauded from nearly 40 lakh small depositors.

These issues not only carry enormous financial implications but also symbolise the public’s demand for justice and accountability.

A year is enough for intentions to show

While one year is too short a period to judge a government’s full legacy, it is sufficient to gauge its intent and priorities. The Majhi government has made a promising start, restoring democratic protocols, delivering on major campaign promises, and improving governance outcomes across several sectors. Yet, it must confront its tougher challenges head-on if it hopes to sustain public trust and consolidate its position.

As Odisha moves forward, the people’s expectations remain high — and while the journey so far has been encouraging, the road ahead demands decisive action.

________________________________________

Scorecard: Year One of the Majhi Government

Achievements

• Reopened all four gates of the Srimandir

• Initiated re-enumeration of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar

• Ensured farmers receive Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy (including Rs 800 bonus)

• Launched Subhadra Yojana for women

• Partially increased old-age pensions for those above 80 years

Unaddressed Issues

• No tangible action against mining mafias

• Chit fund scamsters and their political patrons yet to be prosecuted

• MV Black Rose mystery remains unsolved

• Pre-2024 spending under the 5T initiative remains uninvestigated