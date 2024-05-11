One Crore Star Campaigners Spread Out in Support of YSRC Across AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Jagan Kosam Siddham election campaign launched by the YSRC has turned into a “mega hit” with the participation of over one crore commoners as Star Campaigners across the 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

These campaigners are carrying Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's transformative 'Navaratnalu Plus' vision to every corner of the state and to every household.

YSRC says the districts that recorded the most-overwhelming responses were Visakhapatnam, Bapatla, Krishna, Chittoor, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Satya Sai and Kadapa.

As election campaigning drew to a close in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the YSRC emerged as the undisputed leader in voter outreach. With an astounding support of over 1 crore individuals rallying behind the party as 'Star Campaigners' under the Jagan Kosam Siddham campaign, the final door-to-door outreach was done with much fervour.

Executed on the ground predominantly by a spirited cadre of over 2.5 lakh partymen across 47,000 booths, these foot soldiers worked hard for nearly two weeks. Along the way, they roped in commoners as 'Star Campaigners', who joined leaders, candidates and party members in canvassing door-to-door, highlighting Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 2024 manifesto promises in the form of Navaratnalu Plus.

Names of 12 star campaigers were registered with the Election Commission along with names of the Chief Minister and other political heavyweights like Botsa Satyanarayana, V.Y. Subba Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his Siddham public meetings, had sought the support of his welfare scheme beneficiaries and had asked them to be his ‘star campaigners’.

As part of the campaign, the YSRC cadre visited every household with a 'Star Campaigner Booklet', seeking public approval for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five years of governance. Additionally, the cadre carried a 'Siddham pen' and a 'Siddham Badge'.

Each household received YSRC’s 2024 Manifesto Table Calendar, designed to fit into a photo frame, along with mobile and door stickers.

Individuals interested in becoming Star Campaigners were asked to give a missed call to 96120-96120 and receive an SMS confirmation with a unique Star Campaigner ID (for example FAN150004). Subsequently, a Star Campaigner ID Card was issued, symbolising their dedication to the party's mission.

Star Campaigners S. Lakshmi, D. Ramu and others said that despite the scorching sun or lashing rain, the outreach penetrated down to the remotest villages, with women supporters more energetically rallying behind Jagan Mohan Reddy.