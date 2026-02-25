Omar Abdullah Urges Centre to Approve West Bengal’s Renaming Proposal

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday called on the Central government to act on West Bengal’s long‑pending request to rename the state, especially in light of the Union Cabinet’s recent approval of Kerala’s proposal to officially change its name to Keralam.

The Union Cabinet, on Tuesday, cleared the Kerala government’s long‑standing demand to revert to the state’s traditional name. The decision immediately prompted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to express displeasure, noting that her state’s renaming proposal—submitted years ago—continues to remain unresolved at the Centre despite repeated reminders.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar, Abdullah said the Centre should adopt a uniform approach toward all states seeking name changes. He stated that if the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has formally endorsed a renaming proposal, the Central government should honour that democratic decision and grant approval. He added that the same principle should apply to any future proposal emerging from the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, should such a move ever be considered.

Alongside his remarks on the renaming issue, Abdullah also extended a warm welcome to Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, who is visiting Kashmir for the first time since assuming office. The Vice President is scheduled to preside over the 21st convocation ceremony of the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

“He is arriving this evening to attend the convocation. Students are eagerly waiting to receive their degrees and medals from him. This is his first visit after assuming office, and we welcome him,” Abdullah said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Bab‑ul‑Sultan‑ul‑Arifeen calligraphy gate at a square in Srinagar’s Rainawari quarter. He described the project as part of the government’s broader initiative to enhance the aesthetics of Srinagar’s old city. According to Abdullah, such beautification efforts not only preserve cultural heritage but also help attract tourists, ultimately benefiting the downtown areas and supporting local livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the development of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport, a project estimated to cost ₹1,677 crore. The approval was granted on Tuesday by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister, marking a major step forward in strengthening aviation infrastructure and improving regional connectivity in the Kashmir Valley.

Welcoming the decision, the Chief Minister said the expansion of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar Airport would significantly boost the economic landscape of J&K. He emphasised that enhanced air connectivity is essential for increasing tourist arrivals, expanding trade and business opportunities, and generating employment across sectors linked to tourism, hospitality, and services.

“The expansion of Srinagar Airport is a transformative step for Jammu and Kashmir. Enhanced aviation infrastructure will not only strengthen connectivity with the rest of the country but also accelerate economic growth and tourism in the region,” the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that improved connectivity remains central to unlocking J&K’s full economic potential. The newly approved project, he added, will play a pivotal role in positioning the region as a premier destination for tourism, investment, and long-term development.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating that the CCEA’s approval represents a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the Kashmir Valley.

According to the approved plan, the new Civil Enclave will be developed on 73.18 acres within the Budgam airbase. The project includes a state‑of‑the‑art terminal building with a total built‑up area of 71,500 square metres, incorporating 20,659 square metres of the existing structure. Designed to meet future demand, the terminal will be capable of handling 2,900 passengers during peak hours and accommodating an annual passenger capacity of 10 million.