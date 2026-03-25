Faith After Fate: Odisha MLA Survives Twice In A Year

Bhubaneswar : For Mangu Khilla, life after victory has unfolded like a test of resilience. The first-time Congress legislator from Chitrakonda in Odisha’s Malkangiri district has survived two life-threatening incidents since his electoral win in 2024—each leaving behind not just shock, but a deep turn towards faith.

The very day after celebrating his electoral success, Khilla’s life took an unexpected turn when he was bitten by a venomous snake. The incident left him unconscious and hospitalised, cutting short what should have been a moment of triumph. Supporters were left stunned as the newly elected MLA battled for recovery.

Months later, another close brush with death followed. During a late-night bus journey from Bhubaneswar to his constituency, the vehicle suddenly caught fire around 3 AM near Ramabhadrapuram. “The bus was completely engulfed in flames,” Khilla recalled.

“Thanks to the driver’s presence of mind, all passengers managed to disembark safely. It was the middle of a jungle, and the situation could have turned tragic,” said the legislator.

Both incidents, though narrowly survived, have left a lasting impression on the MLA. “I feel like misfortune is chasing me,” he admitted, reflecting on the string of events. I have escaped death multiple times. There is fear and apprehension—why is this happening to me?” he admitted, reflecting on the string of events.

Yet, amid the uncertainty, Khilla has found solace in spirituality. Sources say he has increasingly turned to prayer and religious practices, seeking protection and meaning in the face of repeated adversity. For him, survival is no longer just a matter of chance, but a reminder of grace.



