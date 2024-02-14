Odisha: Jolt to Congress As Ex-MLA Anshuman Mohanty Quits Party





BHUBANESWAR, FEB. 14: Anshuman Mohanty, a former MLA from Rajanagar constituency in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party.

The former legislator represented Rajnagar constituency in the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2014 to 2019. He also resigned from the post of president of the Kendrapara District Congress Committee.

Mohanty sent his resignation letter to PCC President Sarat Pattanayak.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect. This may also be treated as my resignation from the post of president of the Kendrapara District Congress Committee. I take the opportunity to thank all the leaders and workers of the Congress party for the kind cooperation that they had extended to me during my association with the Congress party,” read the resignation letter.

As per sources, Anshuman was a strong youth leader of Congress in Kendrapara district. However, the reason behind his quitting the party is yet to be ascertained.

A couple of days ago, former Congress MLA Nihar Mahananda had quit Congress. Mahananda, who was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2009, had sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

With the 2024 general elections approaching, the departure of many leaders from the party has become a huge concern for the Congress party in the state.