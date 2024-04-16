Odisha: Congress expels Suresh Routray for anti-party activities

Veteran Congress leader and sitting MLA of Jatani Assembly constituency, Suresh Kumar Routray has been expelled from the party for six years on grounds of “indiscipline” and “anti-party” activities.This was communicated by the All India Congress Committee in a press release on Monday evening.In the press note, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party activities, the Congress president has approved the expulsion of Suresh Kumar Routray from the party for six years with immediate effect.”On his expulsion from the party, Routray denied allegations of campaigning for the BJD.“I never campaigned for my son Manmath Routray who is contesting on a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. I hardly care for whatever action they take. I have been with the Congress throughout my life and will be with the Congress till my death.”He added that he would surely write to the AICC president asking about the mistake he has committed for which he was expelled from the party.This action against the senior Congress leader came days after he allegedly campaigned for his son Manmath Raoutray, who is contesting for the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat on a BJD ticket.He was also found sharing a dais with some BJD leaders and a video went viral in which Routray was heard campaigning for the ruling BJD. In the video, the Congress leader could be seen praising BJD MLA Sushant Rout and speaking about Sushant’s achievements in the last five years.Routray had earlier denied the allegations about canvassing for the BJD as shown in the video.