Odisha CM slams previous BJD regime, calls its 'women empowerment' a 'hollow slogan'

Berhampur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched a scathing attack on the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government on Saturday, accusing it of failing to fulfill its promises of women empowerment.

Speaking at an event in Berhampur, Ganjam district, where he released the second installment of the Subhadra Yojana scheme, Majhi alleged that the former administration had merely paid lip service to the cause while neglecting the socio-economic upliftment of women.

“The Naveen Patnaik government often championed the slogan of women empowerment, but it remained a hollow promise. Their actions never translated into meaningful change, which is why the women of Odisha decisively rejected them in the 2024 elections,” the Chief Minister stated.

Majhi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s welfare, emphasising a pragmatic approach to their development.

“We have a clear roadmap to improve the status of women in Odisha. Within just 24 minutes of assuming office on June 12, 2024, we announced the Subhadra Yojana, ensuring financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to women in ten equal installments over five years. Within three months, we launched the scheme and have already disbursed Rs 10,000 each to over one crore women, including adolescent girls,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Majhi dismissed BJD’s criticism of his administration.

“The opposition is baffled at how our government accomplished in just 24 minutes what they failed to achieve in 24 years,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Subhadra Yojana on September 17 last year and highlighted its impact. “Today, I bring you good news—five lakh beneficiaries under the scheme have already achieved 'Lakhpati Didi' status, making Odisha the second-highest in the country in this regard. I assure you that my government will extend all necessary support to ensure more women achieve financial independence,” Majhi declared.

In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister unveiled plans for the implementation of the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana,’ which was introduced in the state’s 2024-25 budget. Under this scheme, the state government will organise mass marriage events, covering all expenses, including wedding processions and community feasts.

“Fifty couples will be married at each event, with the state bearing all costs—including bands, baaja, baarat, and grand celebrations. We want to ensure that children from underprivileged families can get married in dignity and joy,” Majhi stated, drawing loud cheers from the gathering.

Issuing a stern warning against crimes targeting women, the Chief Minister vowed stringent legal action. “I urge everyone in Odisha to respect women. Those found guilty of crimes against women will face strict punishment, including jail time,” he asserted.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with thousands of women beneficiaries in attendance, applauding the government’s initiatives aimed at their empowerment and financial independence.